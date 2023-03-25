Amitabh Bachchan Shares Appreciation Post For Abhishek: My Son, My Pride

Amitabh Bachchan shared a reel on Instagram and showered praise on his son Abhishek. The video and its caption highlighted the Dasvi actor's achievements as an artist and the owner of the kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the video, Big B addressed Abhishek as his "pride."

Amitabh Bachchan's shoutout to Abhishek



Amitabh Bachchan shared a reel which began with an old snippet of Abhishek winning an award as everybody in the audience got up and congratulated him. Abhishek was then seen taking his father's hand as they went on the stage to receive his award. The video then cut to a clip from the 2008 film Sarkar Raj, starring the father-son duo. It was followed by several montages of Abhishek cheering for and celebrating his kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers' victories.



Amitabh's caption expressed loud and clear how proud he was of his son. The caption read, "My son .. my pride .. so so proud of your achievements .. silently without any noise, you made the loudest noise !!". Big B's previous post too was dedicated to son Abhishek.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's lineup of films



Abhishek was last seen in the 2022 Yami Gautam starrer Dasvi. The actor is all set to make a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which is hitting theatres on March 30. He also has R. Balki's Ghoomer in the pipeline. Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath followed by pan-India film Project K. He will also star in Balki's Ghoomer alongside Abhishek. His last theatrical release was Uunchai in 2022.