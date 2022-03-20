Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s prolific acting skills and his regular updates on blogs have been quite a hit among his fans. Apart from his blogs, the actor is also seen interacting with his fans on social media. With a plethora of films in his kitty, the actor took to Instagram and treated fans with a BTS picture from the sets of his next film Uunchai.

The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya will mark the legendary actor’s first project with him. The star cast of the film includes Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and more in key roles. The still shared by the stalwart shows him along with others grooving on a song that seems to be from the forthcoming film.

Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pictures from Uunchai sets

Amitabh Bachchan continues to amaze youngsters with his astounding energy and breathtaking zeal to ace the on-screen characters, even at the age of 79. And now with the BTS picture from the shooing sets, it proves that the actor gets to every extent to step into the shoes of his character. While seeing grooving with his co-stars, the actor added a punch of humour in his caption and wrote, “ and still trying to groove,” along with various laughing emoticons.



In the picture, the Sholay actor was spotted wearing a grey suit and black turtle neck. He completed his outfit with a traditional cap and formal shoes. Just last week, the actor shared a close-up look of his character from the upcoming film, Uunchai, which appears to be the picture from the same scene. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the month of March on a high spirit with the release of his biographical-sports drama Jhund. The latest release has been written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The critically acclaimed movie is based on the story of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO to rehabilitate street kids and keep them off drugs and crime by turning them into football players.

On the other hand, he will also be seen next in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

IMAGE: AmitabhBachchan/Tumblr/PTI