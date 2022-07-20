Amitabh Bachchan Shares Fan's Story Who Was Beaten Up To Watch Film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about an incident that one of the contestants from his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC 14) went through during the release of his film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The Jhund actor asserted that one of his fans was lathi-charged following a stampede when he went to watch Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978).

The 79-year-old actor took to his blog section and spoke about the entire incident that was told to him by the contestant.

The 1978 Indian drama film, Muqaddar ka Sikandar was produced on a budget of ₹10 million. The film grossed ₹170 million in India and it was the highest-grossing film of the year, as well as the third highest-grossing film of the decade, after Sholay (1975) and Bobby (1973).

Amitabh Bachchan shares KBC 14 contestant's struggle to watch Muqaddar ka Sikandar

Bachchan wrote, "The contestants, may the Almighty bless them all, bring the colour that shines so brilliantly all about the arena, and with their tales of effort and association, bringing emotion and happiness around. For one whose love began from the early 70′s for one of my films and then matured on to this day finding himself before me ad about me is truly the story of great abandon and emotion."

Further stating about the incident, Big B wrote that the contestant came from a limited background but he desired to see the actor's film Muqaddar ka Sikandar, adding, "he commented I owed him something and on prodding him revealed his desire to see the mentioned film and not having the means."

The Runway 34 actor further added that the man managed to procure Rs 10 - somehow and travelled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this 10/- would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen.

The Pink fame actor wrote that the man stood for hours, with the 10/- Rs and by the time his turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience, 'resulted in the Police being summoned and mayhem'.

He mentioned that his fan was pushed and shoved and was even lathi-charged after which he found himself thrown to the ground, resulting in him losing Rs10/- and with a head injury.

"He swore never to see that film that day and swore he would only see it if and when the leading man of the film would sit by his side and watch it together .. its been over 20 years of this and he has kept his promise of not seeing it .. till. I gave him his lost Rs 10/-, with an interest of 10/- and assured him that one day perhaps we could see the film together", added the Piku star.

Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram