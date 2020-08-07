Amitabh Bachchan Shares Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem 'Aastha' With Throwback Picture

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle to share a poem with fans, which is penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Titled Aastha, the verse speaks about finding faith, love, and respect in person and not in figurines. The actor shared the poem in Hindi, which is roughly translated to:

You beheaded the statue, But people have not stopped bowing to him. You did not break the idol, People’s faith is impenetrable And faith, Many times, Has attached the severed head.

Big B's Tweet in Hindi

T 3618 - 'आस्‍था'

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन



तुमने

प्रतिमा का सिर काट लिया,

पर लोगों ने उसे सिर झुकाना नहीं छोड़ा है।

तुमने मूर्ति को नहीं तोड़ा,

लोगों की आस्‍था को नहीं तोड़ा है।

और आस्‍था ने

बहुत बार

कटे सिर को कटे धर से जोड़ा है। pic.twitter.com/zJyVPZgFhJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh also shared a throwback picture with the poem, which features a young Big B sitting beside his father, while the poet is seen reciting something from a book.

Earlier in July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and his daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, while Abhishek still fights COVID-19.

Amitabh's recent release Gulabo Sitabo

Starring Amitabh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their plan with an agenda of their own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra.

