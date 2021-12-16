Amitabh Bachchan Shares Glimpse Into His Yesteryear Live Concerts; See Pics

An avid social media user, actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a glimpse into his yesteryear live concerts. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan shared pictures of him performing concerts in glittery outfits.

Amitabh Bachchan's Yaarana costume

Amitabh Bachchan posted a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning it, "Performing YARANA song Live on Stage with the Rockets of New York .. Madison Square Garden, NYC and Wembley Stadium, London .. 80,000 audiences.. what a time .. those were the days my friend !!" He could be seen in a black outfit with detailing of golden borders around it whereas the backstage dancers who got a picture clicked with Bachchan were in black and white glittery costumes.

In another Instagram post, he uploaded a newspaper cutting, which read, "Big B's Yaarana costume", in which Amitabh Bachchan was jiving to 'Saara Zamaana' in 1981. He captioned it as, "Yo baby."Sharing the same piece on his official blog page, Bachchan Bol, he wrote, "innovation .. innovative began in 1981 .. and what an experience it was in the Netaji Subhash Indoor Stadium .. a first for it to be used for shooting a film .. and a first for us for many reasons .. so many stories attached to it .. and someday they shall be narrated. I keep saying it all the time and many of the Ef will think he just pffaffs doesn’t ever do it .. perhaps they are right .. perhaps not .. but then when was perhaps given any definite fixed meaning .. perhaps not!"

Big B will be next seen in Runway 34

The third picture he posted on Instagram is in a black and grey striped pantsuit, with a caption, "those were the days, Had good days.. Gone.. Don't even find by searching". It seems like Big B wants to relive those days, but unfortunately, the time has passed. Senior Bachchan will be next seen in Runway 34, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. Runway 34 is a Hindi-language drama thriller film and is inspired by true events, starring Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. The movie, which was earlier named MayDay, is scheduled to hit theatres on 29th April 2022.

