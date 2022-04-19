Amitabh Bachchan shares a very special bond with his son Abhishek and is at the forefront when it comes to supporting him whole heartily on his social media handle. As Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the accolades for his performance in the latest social comedy-drama Dasvi that premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022, his father Amitabh has been constantly sharing posts related to him.

Recently, the veteran actor took to his social media and dropped a hilarious fan-made caricature of the father-son duo.

Amitabh Bachchan drops a fan-made pic of himself & Abhishek

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture made by a fan. In the picture, we could see the Dasvi actor in a green coloured suit, Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand was seen donning a maroon suit. Both the actors made some hilarious facial expressions, where Abhishek had his mouth wide open as if he is about to eat. Sharing the post, Amitabh captioned it as "ready to devour !! and let me tell you, you already have ..".

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "You both are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" while another wrote, "One of the coolest pix ever!! 😍", whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed by his son's success

A few days back, the legendary actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek Bachchan's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek's back-to-back OTT success had been mentioned and the actor was referred to as reigning in the digital space with his web series and movies. Sharing the post, the Jhund actor captioned it as “Every father's dream .. !!! and for me a fulfilment !! So much pride and joy you have given me and all the viewers ..Just continue .. my prayers ever with you !! (folded hands and red flag emojis).”

