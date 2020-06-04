Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'most Important Graph Of 2020' And It Is Too Hilarious To Miss

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quarantining inside his Juhu home along with his loved ones. Even while he is at home, the actor has been sharing regular updates about himself on social media. Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his witty posts on social media that never fail to make people laugh. Take a look at his latest post that describes 2020 in the best way.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a graph

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to share an important graph with his fans. The picture had a list of things displayed vertically while the months of the year on the horizontal axis. The graph showcased how the importance of various things increased and decreased throughout the past few months.

The graph had various things on the list including coffee, car, internet, shaving, sweatpants and mask. The graph was seen going haywire on all the things. However, one item had significant growth and that was the face mask. The importance of face mask is shown as null. However, as March approached, the importance shot up on the scale. Amitabh Bachchan also termed the scale as “the most important Graph of 2020”.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Amitabh Bachchan is in a celebratory mood now as he completed 47 years of marriage to Jaya Bachchan on May 3. The actor took to social media to share several unseen pictures from their wedding. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are looking gorgeous in the traditional wedding attire. He also penned a heartwarming message for his wife, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2020. However, due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film will be releasing it on a digital platform on the same date.

