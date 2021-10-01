Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pictures From Younger Days, Says 'Wish I Could Go Back' | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a collage of pictures from a photoshoot done during his younger days on Instagram. Take a look at the pictures Big B shared

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Amitabh Bachchan

Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram/Facebook


Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan often amazes fans with his unique and dapper suits. Big B, who is currently busy with several projects in his pipeline, is an active Instagram user and often uses the photo-sharing platform to pen his thoughts and relive his younger days with throwback pictures. The actor recently shared a vintage collage from his younger days and mentioned how it would be nice to go back.

In one of the photos, the Deewar actor donned a black and grey blazer and paired it with a pair of striped pants. He posed with a stick in his hand. The other picture in the collage was of the veteran actor donning printed multi-coloured trousers, which he wore with a black shirt. The actor had a leather duffle bag in his hand. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the Instagram post: "would be so nice to be back to such days... but... (sic)".

Actor Rohit Roy reacted to the post and said that he still lives in that era. He wrote, "My life is centred around those days Amit Ji… my entire existence is a sum total of THOSE days. (sic)"

The Paa actor often goes down memory lane to dig out some gems from his young Bollywood days. Last week, Big B shared a throwback photo from the sets of Mr Natwarlal. The monochrome photo had Amitabh Bachchan playing cricket on the sets of the film. He was seen bending his back as the bat was too short for him. In the caption, he wrote, "cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. बल्ला ज़रा छोटा पड़ गया. (the bat is a bit small) (sic)"

Here are some more gems from Amitabh Bachchan's old album:

Bachchan is currently hosting the reality quiz show KBC 11. The actor has several Bollywood projects in the pipeline as well. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film MayDay. He will also star in Brahmastra, The Intern's Hindi remake, Goodbye, and Project K. He was last seen in the film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram/Facebook)

Tags: Amitabh Bachchan, Big B, Paa
First Published:
