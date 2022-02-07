Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare Clip Introducing Lata Mangeshkar As 'Voice Of The Millennium'

The nation is mourning the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. The legendary singer's demise was mourned not just in India, but by her fans across the world. The who's who of the political and film fraternity came out to pay their respects at her residence after her demise as well as the funeral.

Among them was another legend Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor not just paid a tribute to her on his blog, but also visited her mortal remains at her residence. A day after her death, he paid a tribute to the Bharat Ratna on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with throwback video of her introduction

At an event, Amitabh Bachchan was seen being at a loss of words to introduce Lata Mangeshkar.

"How do I introduce someone whose name in itself is an introduction, she was not just India's voice, but the world's voice," he said. "She should be called the voice of the millennium, how to introduce her, 'sur taal sangeet' starts and ends with her name," he added. Big B says, "How do I introduce the one who won awards around the world and established records. How can I give value to this invaluable jewel, I don't have the inelligence or words to express. When our neighbouring countries meet us, they often say, they have everything India has, except Taj mahal and Lata Mangeshkar."

Big B then gave the example of a sitar, where there were 10-12 strings, but beneath there were thinner strings, known as 'sympathetic strings', which the musician play with their little finger sometimes. He said that these strings would play on its own when a tune was played with utmost purity, and Lata Mangeshkar's voice too touched one's soul's strings in a similar manner.

The National Award-winner added, "There is a wonderful link between god and music and if there some string that connects human's soul to god, that is lata mangeshkar. I pay tributes to this form of Saraswati, to connect our souls."

Lata Mangeshkar then came up on stage and said, "I am going to sing this song in which Amitabh Bachchan was there. The day it was recorded, he was not there. so this is like singing with him. It's possible some people tell him that Lata does not like your acting, but that is not right."

"He was a very big star. and I like his work. I respect him a lot," she added.

"In 1980, he performed with me in America, he also sang at that time, I request him to come on stage and sing with me" she then says.

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

"She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens .. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🚩🚩" was Amitabh Bachchan's caption, the same he had written on his blog the day before.