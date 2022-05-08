Amitabh Bachchan Shares RARE Throwback Pic Marking THIS Ritual On Movie Sets; Take A Look

Legendary star Amitabh Bachchan is a busy actor and has several films in the pipeline. The actor has been ruling the cinema for the past few decades and is an inspiration for millions. Despite being in his late 70s, the actor is hopping from project to project and working rigorously. Apart from being a versatile actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also an avid social media user and keeps updating his fans about his daily life. He also gives some life lessons to his fans and educates them. The actor recently shared an acting ritual that actors used to follow during his younger days.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a monochrome throwback picture to educate his fans about some acting rituals. In the photo, the actor's shadow is visible as he could be seen joining his hands before a camera. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed how actors used to take blessings of the camera before every shoot in his younger days. He wrote, "… in our time, artists before giving their first shot of the day, would take blessings of the Camera..". Fans of the actor sent him their love via the comment section. Many also hailed him for his simplicity and mentioned thoughtful it was of him to share the post.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with one of his projects and has been shooting rigorously. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the morning schedule of the shoot. In the photo, the actor looked dapper in a black, white, and red jacket. He also wore headgear and his black-framed glasses. He could be seen looking downwards as he walked toward the camera. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Off to work .. head down .. mind up .. be quiet do your work and that’s it ..". Maniesh Paul reacted to the picture and commented, "I totally agree and follow sir."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the thriller mystery Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. The actor is now set to star in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, for which he was shooting in Lucknow in March. The actor also has Project K, Brahmastra, Goodbye, and a Hindi remake of The Intern in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan