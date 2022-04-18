Amitabh Bachchan Shares Scenic View Of Rishikesh Captured By Navya; Recalls Shooting Days

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently went down memory lane in his latest post, which featured a stunning glimpse of Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula. The still, which the superstar revealed, was captured by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, which made the actor recall the time he filmed for the 1978 action drama Ganga Ki Saugandh at the scenic location.

Dropping a picture of the historic bridge, Big B shared a quote by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan as he reminisced how he 'galloped a horse' there during the shoot. For the unversed, Ganga Ki Saugandh also starred Rekha, Amjad Khan, and Pran among others in pivotal roles. The film went on to become a hit.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a scenic view of Rishikesh captured by Navya Naveli

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the superstar dropped a picture encapsulating Rishikesh's beautiful landscape. He began his caption with a quote by the legendary Harivansh Rai Bachchan that read, "Yeh chaand udit ho kar nabh mein kuch taap mitata jeewan ka (This moon rises in the sky and removes heat from our lives).”

He continued, "Rishikesh at night pic by Navya .. and one of the 3 jhoolas .. Lachman, Ram or Janaki .. in my time during shoot of Ganga ki Saugandh there was just one Lachman Jhoola .. the one on which I galloped a horse on !!." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emoticons. Fans also lauded her photography skills, with some mentioning, "wow", and "superb pic", among other remarks.

Interestingly, the superstar was recently in Rishikesh to shoot for his upcoming film Goodbye. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang and Pavail Gulati, the film's team shot several scenes at the Ganga ghats. Goodbye is beign helmed by Vikas Bahl, while Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment are backing it.

The actor will also be seen alongside newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and is set to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. He also has Sooraj Barjatya's flick Uunchai in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMITABHBACHCHAN/ @NAVYANANDA)