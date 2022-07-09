Amitabh Bachchan Shares Sweet Post For Son Abhishek; Calls Him 'true Uttaraadhikaari'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father to his son Abhishek Bachchan. The iconic actor is often seen showering love on his son on numerous occasions. From giving shoutouts to his upcoming films to making Abhishek feel special on important occasions, Big B leaves no stones unturned in dishing out some major fatherhood goals.

Yet again, the Jhund actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture that reflects that Amitabh is his son's biggest cheerleader.

Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet post for son Abhishek

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage. The collage featured Amitabh and Abhishek in a similar situation where the two are seen mobbed by fans as they waved at them while being in their cars. Along with sharing the post, Amitabh Bachchan penned a sweet note for Abhishek where he called him 'his pride' and 'his truest uttaraadhikaari.'

The Runway 34 actor wrote in the caption, " मेरे बेटे , बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे , वो मेरे बेटे होंगे

You are Abhishek .. the truest uttaraadhikaari .. my pride , my ultimate joy .."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens quickly took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Like Father like Son". Another wrote, "Abhishek is a descent Guy, and sophisticated like you sir (sic)". A third user commented, "love both of you."

Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed by his son's success

Earlier in April, the legendary actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek's back-to-back OTT success has been mentioned and the actor is referred to as reigning in the digital space with his web series and movies. Sharing the post, the actor captioned it as “Every father's dream .. !!! and for me a fulfilment !! So much pride and joy you have given me and all the viewers ..Just continue .. my prayers ever with you !! (folded hands and red flag emojis).”

Here, take a look:

(Image: PTI)