Amitabh Bachchan Shares The Vibes Of His Morning Jam; 'Ready To Jump Out And Zumba'

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is surely an inspiration for many. At the age of 79, the actor is as active as ever and has been working rigorously. He was last seen in Jhund and is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Runway 34. While his film is about a week away from release, the actor is currently in Africa to shoot some project. He recently shared details about his morning jam to work which made him "Ready to jump out and Zumba."

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user and often treats his fans with updates on his daily life. He enjoys a following of 30.2 million on Instagram with whom he often shares updates on his daily life. Recently, Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a morning selfie from Africa. In the photo, the Bollywood veteran could be seen wearing a brown coloured printed scarf and his headphones. In the caption, he revealed he was driving to work at 6 am while listening to the songs by African singer-songwriter Salif Kieta. He wrote, "… driving to work .. 6 am .. Salif Kieta on ear .. the vibes the rhythm the beats on loop - AFRICA !!! Ready to jump out and Zumba." The actor's fans were delighted to see his new selfie as one of them wrote, "Always so inspiring." His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, also reacted to the photo and wrote, "Looking sharp."

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan last wowed the audience with his commendable performance in Jhund. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. He will share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is scheduled to release on April 29 and revolves around a true incident. While Ajay Devgn will play a pilot in the movie, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen interrogating him.

Amitabh Bachchan has a number of films lined up in his kitty. The actor recently filmed UUnchai for Soorja Badjatya. He also has Project K, Goodbye, Brahmastra, and Tera Yaar Hoon Mein in the pipeline. He will also share the screen space with Deepika Padukone in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan