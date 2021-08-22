Amitabh Bachchan Shares Words Of Wisdom With Monochrome Throwback Pic From Younger Days

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of those Bollywood actors who actively share their photos, videos and thoughts on social media. He often treats his fans with his words of wisdom. The actor recently went down memory lane to share a monochrome photo from his younger days. He also shared his weekend thoughts in the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his words of wisdom

On August 21, 2021, Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochrome photo from his younger days in Bollywood. The actor was seen wearing a suit with a bowtie in the photo. Along with the picture, Big B wrote, "जवानी की झलक, पलक झपकते ही गुज़र जाती हैं ,

फ़लक़ का इंतेज़ार करती कुछ यादें, बस रह जाती हैं," (The glimpse of youth, passes in the blink of an eye, Some memories waiting for the moment, just remain). Amitabh Bachchan's words caught the attention of several celebrities from Bollywood. Actor Ranveer Singh commented on the photo and wrote, "Heart throb! ❤️." Farhan Akhtar also commented on the post and wrote, "Super ⭐️."

Some more old photos of Big B

Amitabh Bachchan often shares throwback photos on his Instagram. On the occasion of Independence Day, the actor shared a throwback poster of his 1982 film Desh Premee. Through the caption, the actor wished his fans on the occasion and hoped for their safety. He wrote, "स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा । सब स्वस्थ रहें , सुरक्षित रहें," (Happy independence day. May happiness, peace, prosperity, always be with you. Stay healthy, everyone stay safe).

On July 18, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from one of his 1969's auditions. In the caption, he wrote, "my look test for film “Reshma aur Shera” .. 1969 .. I actually got selected !!😜😜." Seeing the photo, the actor's fans tagged Sonu Sood in the comment section and said he was looking much like the R... Rajkumar actor. Sonu Sood also reacted to the photo with a series of red heart emojis.

While sharing a throwback photo in June, the actor talked about the old times. He shared how people's expressions have changed to emojis now. He shared a photo in which he was giving an autograph to a fan. He wrote, "gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now it's just an emoji 🙌 .. !!!!! .. if you are lucky ..😜."

IMAGE: AMITABH BACHCHAN'S INSTAGRAM