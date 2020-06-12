Amitabh Bachchan's 'Atrangi Yaari' And Other Songs Based On Friendship

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of a wide range of movies from different genres. He has also been featured in several songs that are based on friendship and many of those songs are widely popular among fans. With all that said now, here are Amitabh Bachchan's songs that revolve around friendship. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's songs based on friendship

Atrangi Yaari

Amitabh Bachchan's Atrangi Yaari from the film, Wazir was a massive success and the song received high praise from critics. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola. The song is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song received a stupendous response from critics. The song is about a conversation between two friends. Check it out below:

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

The smash-hit number from the blockbuster, Sholay is widely considered to be an anthem of friendship in Bollywood. The melodious number is sung by the late singer Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. The song is about the strong bond between two friends, played in the film by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Check out the iconic song from Sholay.

Bane Chahe Dushman Zamana Hamara

The song marked one of the last collaborations between iconic singers Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi. From the movie, Dostana, directed by Raj Khosla, this song was widely popular among fans. It is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and is based on the themes of friendship and camaraderie. The song shows how memories formed during childhood strengthens friendships and also talks about how friendship stays alive forever. Check out the song below:

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

This song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan is from the movie, Yaraana. It is considered by several fans to be one of Bachchan's most iconic film songs. Sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by Rajesh Roshan, the song is based on the real meaning of friendship and sheds light on the importance of supporting friends through their ups and downs. Check out the iconic hit from Yaraana.

Salaamat Rahe Dostana Humare

This song is from the movie, Dostana (1980). The lyrics of the song are penned by iconic lyricist, Anand Bakshi. The music video features Big B and Shatrughan Sinha and showcases their friendship. The song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Check out the song below:

