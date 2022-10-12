Amitabh Bachchan Spends Quality Time With Abhishek-Shweta On 80th Birthday; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation, with many honouring the megastar's long-standing legacy. Marking his milestone birthday, the Bachchan clan got together and enjoyed an intimate dinner, glimpses of which were shared by Shweta Bachchan.

Shweta dropped pictures with her superstar dad and sibling Abhishek Bachchan, all decked up in traditional ensembles. She also mentioned that they had a 'perfect end' to an incredible day.

Amitabh Bachchan spends quality time with family on his 80th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Bachchan shared glimpses from the dinner they hosted for the superstar. The first glimpse showcased Shweta and her dad wearing matching kurtas curated by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The second picture was of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta sitting alongside the superstar, looking extremely royal.

In the caption, she mentioned, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day." Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and penned a gratitude note for all the love and adulation on his birthday. “And another 365… and another beginning… as do many other beginnings… beginnings are required… they provide ends… and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished…," the legend wrote and added that he can't capture in words what his fans' love meant to him.

"It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me… so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude…" he added.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for the release of Uunchai. The actor will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHWETABACHCHAN)