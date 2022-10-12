Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Spends Quality Time With Abhishek-Shweta On 80th Birthday; See Pics

Taking to Instagram, Shweta Bachchan shared pictures with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek as they celebrated the megastar's 80th birthday.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHWETABACHCHAN


Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation, with many honouring the megastar's long-standing legacy. Marking his milestone birthday, the Bachchan clan got together and enjoyed an intimate dinner, glimpses of which were shared by Shweta Bachchan. 

Shweta dropped pictures with her superstar dad and sibling Abhishek Bachchan, all decked up in traditional ensembles. She also mentioned that they had a 'perfect end' to an incredible day.  

Amitabh Bachchan spends quality time with family on his 80th birthday 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Bachchan shared glimpses from the dinner they hosted for the superstar. The first glimpse showcased Shweta and her dad wearing matching kurtas curated by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The second picture was of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta sitting alongside the superstar, looking extremely royal. 

READ | Amitabh@80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new

In the caption, she mentioned, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day." Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and penned a gratitude note for all the love and adulation on his birthday. “And another 365… and another beginning… as do many other beginnings… beginnings are required… they provide ends… and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished…," the legend wrote and added that he can't capture in words what his fans' love meant to him. 

"It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me… so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude…" he added. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for the release of Uunchai. The actor will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K

READ | Amitabh Bachchan turns 80: Shweta shares childhood pics, son Abhishek surprises on 'KBC'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHWETABACHCHAN)

READ | 'The legend': Veterans, top stars shower marvellous praise on Amitabh Bachchan on birthday
READ | Sidharth Malhotra drops fanboy moment, Kartik Aaryan shares warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan
READ | Amul sends special greetings to Amitabh Bachchan on 80th birthday with a creative topical
First Published:
COMMENT