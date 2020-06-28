Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Do Aur Do Paanch': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his thought-provoking movies and characters. Some of Amitabh's iconic movies that have made a mark on the audience include Zanjeer, Sholay, Mohobbatein, Do Aur Do Paanch, and many more. One of his popular films, Do Aur Do Paanch received much appreciation back in its time. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about Amitabh Bachchan's film, Do Aur Do Paanch.

Praveen Babi's voice in the film is dubbed by a dubbing artist.

Rajesh Roshan sampled the song La Cucaracha for the song Tune Abhi Dekha Nahin. The song La Cucaracha is a traditional Spanish folk corrido that became popular in Mexico during the Mexican Revolution. Roshan used the sampled part in Jo Soche, Jo Chahe Woh Karke along with the same rhythm.

The film was released extremely late onto the VHS home video. Though the film released in 1980, the VHS of the film was finally released in the year 1986.

The title sequence of the film had animated versions of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. This was done in the visual style of the film, The Pink Panther.

The tune of the song Prem Se Hum Ko Jeene Do is actually taken from the tune of the old English nursery rhyme Mary Had A Little Lamb.

When the producers first approached Amitabh to do this film, he refused because he did not like the script very much. The producers then later hired Rakesh Kumar as the director and he convinced Amitabh to sign the film. Rakesh Kumar was a friend of Amitabh and the two had previously worked together in the film Khoon Pasina and Mr. Natwarlal.

The opening title sequence with the cartoon animation had a disco version of the classic song The Ritual Fire Dance. The original composer was a Spanish composer named, Manuel de Falla. The song was later redone by musician Ron Goodwin who released the classic song on his album Gypsy Fire & Rhythm and Romance. Whoever composed the disco version of this song is still a mystery.

The song Tune Abhi Dekha Nahin was later remixed for the soundtrack of the film Bluffmaster.

The song Prem Se Humko Jeene Do was sampled from the children's nursery rhyme This Is The Way.

Pyar Se Humko Jeene Do was sampled later in the song Giannis by Freddie Gibbs and Madlib.

