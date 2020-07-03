Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' Making Video From Lucknow A Must Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulao Sitabo is a comedy-drama flick directed by Shoojit Sircar. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the film was not released theatrically, but on Prime Video worldwide on June 12, 2020. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Check out Gulao Sitabo's making.

The most-awaited film of 2020, Gulao Sitabo's partial part was shot in Lucknow. Chunnan 'Mirza' Nawab and Baankey Rastogi's (Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana) house was a set located in the city. The crew also had to shoot some shots on the busy streets of the city. In the making video of Gulabo Sitabo, uploaded by the makers, you can see the cameraman and director running on the road and making relevant adjustments for the shot. The director Shoojit Sircar shared that they shot at Lucknow's Rumi Darwaza, one of the significant monuments. He further explained that behind the Rumi Gate is Bara Imambara which is a busy street and also one of the toughest locations for the team.

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'proud' of Bharat for donating plasma, mom Neetu shares glimpse

In the making video, you can see the director taking shots of Lucknow's culture, common people and street workers. The areas were jammed as people crowded to see the shoot. While shooting Amitabh Bachchan's outdoor shots, Shoojit Sircar said that shooting Amitabh Bachchan in the middle of Lucknow's street was quite difficult. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor can be spotted walking on the road in his character's avatar. He also worked with some vendors there as they were in the scene. Amitabh Bachchan posed in a tanga.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta or Sonakshi Sinha: Who pulled off denim game better?

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan portrays the role of Chunnan 'Mirza' Nawab. The makers also released a separate video shooting his character's behind the scenes and making videos. The making of Mirza video begins with Shoojit saying that the character of Amitabh Bachchan has to be transformed in such a way that it doesn’t seem it is him.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri adds that it was a challenge to get this new look of the veteran actor. The director also adds that they had a reference image that they showed the Don star. A lot of time went into getting the prosthetic face, nose etc, the director added. Ronnie Lahiri was also present on the sets and he shared that for shooting with the prosthetics for close to 12 hours and sitting for around three hours for the make-up, a lot of credit goes to Big B for the character.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan shares strange picture of 'Breathe', fans call it 'too mysterious'

Also Read | Neena Gupta shares she uses sign language to talk to her husband as he records video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.