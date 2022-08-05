Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Surprised To See His Pic In French Salon Ad; 'What On Earth Is World...'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reacted after a French hair salon used his picture in an advertisement. He said, "What on Earth is the World coming to".

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reacted after a French hair salon used his picture in an advertisement. Big B was surprised to see his photo and took to his social media space to share his pic on the salon billboard, also featuring actor Cate Blanchett. The actor captioned the post, "a surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a Hairdressing Salon showing my photograph .. good Lord! What on Earth is the World coming to ..(sic)" He even dropped three shocked emoticons to the post.

The text under his pic read, "More than just a photo with you as a star. Discover the studio haircut photo cabin." The pic featured the National Award winner decked up in a suit teamed up with a white shirt, tie, and a pair of sunglasses.

Fans say they are 'proud' of Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan's fans poured in a lot of love on his post, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "no beating ur salon count its a thing to be proud of...we Indians are (sic)"; another one commented, "AB is the Style icon of the universe", a fan wrote, "What's the problem...you are looking", adding a fire emoticon, while others dropped hearts to the post. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actors like Richa Chadha and Chunky Panday reacted with hearts to the post.

This is not the first time that the Pink fame actor shared a post to connect with his fans. Recently, he took to his Instagram space and shared a rangoli art by a fan and wrote, "3D Rangoli by National Level 3D Rangoli Artist Shri Mahadev Ji Bhongale Ji .. ufff .. incredible (sic)". The picture was from the film Sholay and Bachchan could be seen playing the mouth organ while sitting.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Jhund and the legend has several projects lined up in his kitty, including Brahmastra, Adipurush, Project K, Uunchai and Goodbye. Out of these projects, he will first be seen in Brahmastra next month.

