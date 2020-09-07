Amitabh Bachchan's Monday Morning Thought Comes With Witty Take On Tea

On Sunday night, September 6, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a digital portrait of himself, in which the actor is seen holding a cup of tea. The photograph also read, "Morning". Meanwhile, to add a pinch of humour, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a witty caption in Hindi, which means, "If tea falls on the shirt, can it be called T-shirt??". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's recent Instagram post.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Extends Onam 2020 Wishes While Giving Sneak Peek Into Festivities

Within a couple of hours, Amitabh Bachchan's post managed to receive more than 247k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, many from his 22.6M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with laughing and red-heart emoticons. A user wrote, "Only Big B can post a good morning picture" while another agreed with him and wrote, "good sense of humour sir".

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of His Midnight Snack, Ranveer Singh Drops Hilarious Comment

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 77-year-old actor has shared numerous posts to give a good laugh to his fans and followers. Apart from funny posts, his Instagram media feed is flooded with poems and motivational quotes. Meanwhile, on various occasions, he has extended wishes via Instagram. Recently, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, Big B shared a thoughtful post while stressing on the importance of a teacher. The picture featured a thumbprint and a signature along with a quote, which read, "Do you know the difference? / If yes / Then you are obliged to someone."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The "eerie Silence On Ganesh Visarjan Day" During COVID-19

On the other side, after battling with the COVID-19, the Baghban actor resumed work on September 4. In the post shared by him on Friday, the actor wrote how he is "back to the grind, WORK" along with an image from his photoshoot. He further mentioned about his "4 campaign films" one after another. The actor also explained that he had to undergo "5 costume changes: for clicking "4 still shoots".

Talking about the professional front, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, which too had an OTT release on Prime Video, bagged a mixed response. On the other side, Bachchan is currently gearing up for the upcoming season of his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Pens His New Blog Titled 'kaan Ki Vyatha'; Fan Calls It 'beautiful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.