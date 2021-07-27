Amitabh Bachchan Takes Part In Green India Challenge; Praises Efforts Of MP Santosh Kumar

As a part of the Green India Challenge, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan planted saplings along with Rajya Sabha MP and Founder of Green India Challenge, Joginipally Santosh Kumar, at Ramoji Film city. The Padma Vibhushan awardee lauded the efforts of the Green India Challenge in expanding the green cover across the state of Telangana and all over the country. Amitabh Bachchan asked about what led Santosh Kumar to take up the Green India Challenge, how plants are cared for, tended even after years of plantation, and expressed his happiness at the results. Superstar also congratulated GIC for entering into Guinness Book of World Records with a massive plantation of 2 crore seed balls within an hour.

“I am surprised to know that GIC is able to plant 3 crore saplings recently on the occasion of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, KTR’s birthday. It was certainly a mammoth task, and I am in awe of their dedication and commitment towards the environment,” Amitabh Bachchan said.

Amitabh Bachchan opined that a noble and great initiative like Green India Challenge requires great participation from across the world and said that he would challenge 3 more people to take part in the same from his Twitter handle. Telugu superstar Nagarjuna also took part in the programme and planted a sapling along with Producer Ashwini Dutt, and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeeswari.

