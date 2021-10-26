Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'bat Problem' At His Home That Has 'petrified' Family Members

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently complained about 'bat problems' at his home, Jalsa, as he asked his fans to provide him with a solution for the same. The actor, who is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, also revealed that some of his family members are 'petrified' of the animal invading their house. Read on to know about the veteran actor's Bat infestation problem.

Amitabh Bachchan narrates 'bat problem' at Jalsa

When he is not entertaining the audience on the big as well as small screen, Senior Bachchan is demonstrating his exceptional penmanship on his personal blogs. From personal anecdotes, poems and philosophical thoughts, the actor bares it all for his fans as they get an insight into his intricate thoughts and knowledge. Nevertheless, they are also filled with some humouristic anecdotes as seen in his latest blog where he talks about 'bat problem' at his home.

The 79-year-old actor revealed that the family is troubled by a bat that has been invading Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa despite taking all the precautions. As a result, some of the members of the family are 'petrified' of the animal as they rush to find a solution. After exhausting all their resources in a bid to get rid of the frequent bat invasions, the veteran actor resorted to asking his fans for a new way to tackle the situation. He wrote,

''Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken .. ! So its back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm .. No .. I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade .. but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in ..''

He further added that the family, ''Smoked, spread sanitised liquids, electronic repellant gadgets and the most practical of them all – liberal spread and use of, the eucalyptus oil sprays all over..'' to solve the problem but to no avail.

On the work front, the veteran actor has several projects lined up for release namely Jhund, Brahmāstra, Butterfly, Mayday, Good Bye and more.

(IMAGE: PTI)