Amitabh Bachchan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Urges Those Who Came In Contact To Get Tested

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to inform everyone about his recent report and even urged all in his vicinity to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with the disease.

Big B took to his Twitter account to inform everyone about the report and even urged all in his vicinity to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about COVID-19 diagnosis

He wrote, "T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also. (sic)"

Earlier in July 2020, the National Award-winner was infected with coronavirus. Even at that time, he had issued a statement on Twitter to urge people whom he had contact with to test themselves. 

"I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," he wrote. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" His message had then read.

He was treated at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai at the time, where he spent more than three weeks in the hospital. His granddaughter Aaradhya, son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had all tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. Earlier this year in January, he had written about 'dealing with domestic COVID situations' without sharing the exact details. It was reported at that time that a staff working in one of his bungalows had contracted the disease.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he will be seen in Brahmastra next month.

