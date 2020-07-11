Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19: Celebrities wish speedy recovery to veteran

The celebrities of the film industry extended their prayers and wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Most of his actors who have worked with him like Taapsee Pannu, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon and many other stars tweeted for him. Veteran actors Mammootty, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal were among the others who tweeted to convey their messages on Twitter.

Here are the reactions

And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! ❤️ champ ! https://t.co/CgpoHvlgqe — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020

Sending you , prayers love hugs and wishes for a speedy recovery! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/7G3BWAtCRp — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 11, 2020

Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery Sir! ❤️🙏🏻 plsss get well soon! Lots of love.. https://t.co/tfkq1TR0kM — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 11, 2020

आदरणीय @SrBachchan जी!! आपने अपने जीवन में हर कठिनाई हर मुश्किल को अपने मनोबल से परास्त किया है।मुझे और पूरे राष्ट्र को पूरा भरोसा है कि आप कोरोना की लड़ाई से भी विजयी होकर सकुशल और स्वास्थ्य रूप से वापस ठीक ठाक अपने घर पहुंचेंगे।हम सबकी प्रार्थनाएँ आपके साथ है।🙏🙏 https://t.co/i6hSmMY2gy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir . Be god with you and stay blessed. @SrBachchan https://t.co/gJwxG9Wix0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 11, 2020

@SrBachchan wishing you early https://t.co/3Ksq8Dnbw5 have the love and respect of millions .. all will be well inshallah. Keep the faith🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 11, 2020

Prayers sir !! Sending you lots of love and strength. 🙏 https://t.co/9LsFvbZIXq — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 11, 2020

Big B took to Twitter to announce on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He informed that he was shifted to the hospital (Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai) and that the authorities were being informed. The legend also informed that his family and staff had undergone tests and the results were awaited. He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

