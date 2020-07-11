Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Celebrities Wish Speedy Recovery To Veteran

As Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19, celebrities wished a speedy recovery to the veteran on Twitter. Taapsee Pannu, Mammootty, Shabana Azmi tweeted

Written By
Joel Kurian
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19: Celebrities wish speedy recovery to veteran

The celebrities of the film industry extended their prayers and wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for a speedy recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Nanavati Hospital In Mumbai

Most of his actors who have worked with him like Taapsee Pannu, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon and many other stars tweeted for him. Veteran actors Mammootty, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal were among the others who tweeted to convey their messages on Twitter.

Here are the reactions

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Adorable Then-and-now Pic With Kids, Wonders 'how They Grew Up'

Big B took to Twitter to announce on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He informed that he was shifted to the hospital (Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai) and that the authorities were being informed. The legend also informed that his family and staff had undergone tests and the results were awaited. He urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

READ: 'For The Past 4,509 Days': Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Wasn't Able To Update His Blog

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Pran Was 'Mrityudata'; Read More Trivia

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all