Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Elon Musk On Blue Tick Return, Says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk'

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the many celebrities who lost his Twitter verification mark- the once prestigious - “Blue tick”. While most celebrities chose not to react over the issue, Amitabh Bachchan, who is a Twitter regular, took a different stand. The actor made a series of tweets, first requesting the platform to return his blue tick after he made the required payments and later thanking owner Elon Musk for restoring his verified status.

Amitabh Bachchan often takes his Twitter account seriously, be it his tweet numbers or his blue tick. Most recently, the Piku actor went beserk when Twitter discontinued his blue tick. However, after a series of Tweets on the issue and meeting the necessary requirements, Amitabh Bachchan has now thanked Elon Musk for getting his blue tick back in the most hilarious way.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Elon Musk in a unique way

As soon as he got the Twitter blue tick back, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude to the social media. He made the Tweet in his quintessential Bhojpuri style where he first thanked Elon Musk and dedicated a song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast to him. The Tweet read, “ए Musk भैया! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका ! उ , नील कमल लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे ! अब का बताई भैया ! गाना गये का मन करत है हमार ! सनबो का ? इ लेओ सुना :"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk" (Thank you so much Musk! I have got the blue tick against my name. What do I say, now I feel like singing a song, do you want to listen? Tu cheez badi hai musk, musk)

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan Twitter woes continue

However, even after getting his blue tick restored, Amitabh Bachchan is not entirely happy with the social media platform. The Goodbye actor wanted to put an Indian flag before his name and the blue tick, but the blue tick disappeared as soon as he inserted the flag. Seeking resolution for this, the actor tweeted, “T 4624 - अरे twitter मौसी ! गजब होए गवा !! उ, नील कमल लगाए के बाद, नील कमलवा अकेले पड़ा-पड़ा, घबरात रहा ! तो हम सोचा ,तनिक ओका company देई दें । ते बग़ल में ओके, हम अपना झंडा गाड़ दिये !अरे , गाड़े में time लगा नाहीं, की कमलवा भाग गवा !बताओ !अब ?का करी ?” (Twitter aunt, another shocking thing has happened. After my blue tick was restored, I thought the tick is alone so I planted an Indian flag against it. As soon as I put the flag there, the blue tick disappeared again. Now what to do? ) However, his Twitter blue tick appeared in place soon once again.

T 4624 - अरे twitter मौसी ! गजब होए गवा !!

उ, नील कमल ✔️ लगाए के बाद, नील कमलवा अकेले पड़ा-पड़ा, घबरात रहा ! तो हम सोचा , तनिक ओका company देई दें ।

ते बग़ल में ओके, हम अपना झंडा 🇮🇳 गाड़ दिये !

अरे , गाड़े में time लगा नाहीं, की कमलवा भाग गवा !

बताओ !

अब ?

का करी ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the most vocal celebrities on Twitter issue. Previously, the actor had shown concerns over losing his blue tick and requested Elon Musk to restore it so that people know it is really him using the account. Amitabh Bachchan's reactions to the issue have made headlines as it has left his fans in splits. Check out all his tweets here:

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

T 4624 - इ, लेओ ! और मुसीबत आई गई !

सब पूछत है, Twitter के तुम 'भैया' बुलाय, रहेओ ! अब 'मौसी' कसे होई गई ?

तो हम समझावा की, पहले Twitter के निसानी, एक ठो कूकुर

🦮 रहा, तो ओका भैया बुलावा ।

अब उ फिर से, एक फुदकिया बन गवा है, तो फुदकिया तो चिड़िया 🐦‍ होत है ना , तो मौसी — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Twitter discontinues blue ticks

Several celebrities from all over the world and all walks of life lost their Twitter blue tick, which was once used as a mark of credibility. On April 20. Twitter bosses decided to discontinue the legacy tick marks and give a vitrified status only to those accounts which pay for Twitter Blue. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Hrithik Roshan are some of the celebrities who also lost the Twitter blue tick. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift and a few other celebrities retained their badge of verification.