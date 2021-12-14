Amitabh Bachchan Throws Light On 'physical, Mental Changes' Film Artists Undergo In A Day

For actors, entering a whole new character with each film they take up is itself a challenge. Donning different roles mandates not just physical transformations but also psychological transitions from the part of the actor portraying a particular role. Throwing light on the same, Amitabh Bachchan recently asked his followers if there is a device to measure these changes that an artist goes through during a course of a day.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often pens his thoughts in his Instagram captions and treats fans with some unseen pictures. The actor, who is also an avid social media user, recently shared a series of photos featuring himself. One of the pictures was from a film's shoot in which the actor wore warm clothes and carried a backpack. The picture hinted at the actor's shoot for the upcoming film Uunchai, however, Big B did not mention it. The second picture had Amitabh Bachchan giving an intense look while wearing a multi-coloured jacket.

In the caption, Bachchan highlighted how difficult it was for actors to undergo several changes during work. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "In the morning work .. and after .. the work at night .. work continues." He further asked his followers if there is a device to measure the number of changes the actors go through in a day. He wrote, "is there a contraption to gauge how many different physical mental psychological changes artistes in film go through, during the course of a day?" In the comments, the actor's fans hailed him for working at the age of 79.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films

Amitabh Bachchan is a busy actor with several films in his kitty. The actor, who is currently hosting the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, is also awaiting the release of many upcoming movies in his portfolio. He will soon star alongside Ajay Devgn in the upcoming drama thriller film Runway 34. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. The actor will also star in Goodbye alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna, Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Jhund, Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Parineeti and Boman Irani and Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also star in the remake of The Intern.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan