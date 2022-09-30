Amitabh Bachchan To Mark 80th Birthday With 4-day Film Festival, 11 Movies To Be Screened

This year megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday celebrations on October 11 will turn grand special this year. The iconic star who is known for his mega movie star status and brilliant performances in films spanning decades will witness special celebrations on his birthday.

To mark his 80th birthday, a film festival will be organised in October by the Film Heritage Foundation. The 4-day film festival starting from October 8 to October 11 will celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday and as per the organisation, 11 iconic movies from his filmography will be screened at 22 screens in PVR Cinemas across 17 cities in India.

As a part of the film festival, the prominent films that will be premiered are Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan, Deewar, Mili, Satte Pe Satta, and Chupke Chupke. Other than this, a special exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia will also be held at PVR Cinemas at Juhu in Mumbai. It will be organised by SMM Ausaja.

To celebrate the 80th birthday of the biggest icon of Indian cinema, FHF and @_PVRCinemas proud to present “Bachchan Back to the Beginning” - a blockbuster festival for the first time ever of 11 films of @SrBachchan from Oc8 8 - 11, 2022 in 17 cities & 22 cinemas across India. pic.twitter.com/jiiPaXuvnm — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) September 30, 2022

As a special incentive to his fans who want to enjoy all the films, the multiplex chain has made available a Movie Pass @ INR 400 that can be purchased online through the PVR App and Web. The pass can be redeemed across all days in any of the 22 cinemas where the movies are running. Single Movie tickets would be priced @ INR 80.

For those unknown, Film Heritage Foundation is a not-for-profit organization which is set up by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014. It is dedicated to supporting the conservation, preservation, and restoration of the moving image and to developing interdisciplinary programs to create awareness about the language of cinema.

As per various media reports, the exhibition will consist of framed visuals, celebrating decades of success, fandom, and accolades of the legendary star. This one-of-its-kind exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan’s career will entail a diverse and carefully curated collection of memorabilia, including rare vintage posters, commissioned artworks, photographs, LP jackets, magazine covers and the highlight of all remain a giant 7 feet standee, and the original Shahenshah costume.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has been keeping himself busy all year round. Apart from hosting the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor has a list of films including Goodbye starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also has Unnchai with Sooraj Barjatya, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan