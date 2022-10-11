Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Shweta Shares Childhood Pics, Son Abhishek Surprises On 'KBC'

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan rang his 80th birthday today, the actor has been receiving heartfelt greetings from all corners of the country. Apart from his fans who thronged his house at midnight to wish him, his family members also shared special memories to wish the iconic actor.

From films like Sholay, Satta Pe Satta, Piku, and more, the Bollywood veteran has contributed a lot to Indian cinema with his acting skills. On his birthday, his daughter Shweta Bachchan shared the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's song Tu Jhoom and a bunch of unseen family pictures on Instagram.

Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan extend birthday wishes to father Amitabh

Shweta penned a special poem on her father's birthday and wrote, "To my grand old man happy 80th birthday.” One of the pictures shared by her showed little Shweta planting a kiss on his cheek. There are also childhood pictures of Shweta as Amitabh holds her hand while walking with her and some new ones of them together at events.



On the other hand, Amitabh's son, Abhishek Bachchan who is all set to grace the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati along with his mother Jaya Bachchan, shared a glimpse of all the surprises that the entire team planned for the occasion.

Starting from surprising the veteran actor on KBC sets to treating him with a homemade sweet dish on the show, the video gave a glance at all the love the Bachchan clan showered on the head of the family.

It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!

It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. pic.twitter.com/se7gWqyimH — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 11, 2022



Abhishek's video which is sure to leave fans emotional is captioned, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard work, and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."

Adding, he wrote, "My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible."

Followed by the two, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also wrote a few lines from another Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem along with a black and white picture from her childhood with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote, “Tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath Agnipath Agnipath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you, happy birthday nana.”

IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan/ShwetaBachchan