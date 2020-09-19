Amitabh Bachchan Tweets With Incorrect Numbers Again, Fans Start A Meme Fest On It; Read

Amitabh Bachchan is quite popular for speaking his mind out on social media. He also has a peculiar habit where he likes to number his tweets but often makes mistakes in numbering. This leaves his fans and family confused who then point it out to him. This happened once again and here's how netizens reacted to it.

Netizens start a meme fest after Amitabh Bachchan corrects his tweet count

Recently on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan messed up the numbering of his latest tweet. He added another one correcting the mistake and letting his followers know the correct sequence. Take a look:

T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

However, meme-makers decided to create content out of this and thus began the jokes and memes on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. Within a short time, the tweet has received 17.8K likes and 688 retweets along with some hilarious comments. Check out the reactions of followers here:

Likh leta hu. UPSC k exam mai aa sakta hai. Ya fir KBC mai. https://t.co/oUbGUmmaCV — à¤¦à¤¾à¥à¥€_waala_à¤à¤¡à¤¾ (@DryNeer_) June 7, 2020

Arey sir firse galat hai..do-do T3555 ho jaayenge, aise kaise chalega..You mada a mistake while correcting a mistake pic.twitter.com/ezMVwkObHj — Pankaj (@beingbarca) June 7, 2020

Achha thank you abhi tension ho Jaati. https://t.co/W9HcCtmrwN — RudrÄnshà¥¤ à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤¶ (@ahm_Awadhi) June 7, 2020

Are you sure? I think it's T 3556. You forgot to count one tweet on 24 Jan 2019 at 18:32. ðŸ˜‘ https://t.co/UtqPFRNOrW — Not that AR (@SayyAdilRas) June 7, 2020

Sir please don’t make such mistakes. Now again I will have to make changes in my excel sheet and corresponding entries in the files which I maintain to track your tweets. Also have to make changes in Calendar https://t.co/lojZxDzgci — Joy (@Joydas) June 7, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced a lot of criticism owing to a viral photograph where he is shaking hands with a man in goggles. Netizens claimed that the legendary actor is shaking hands with underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. However, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to clarify the misconception saying the said man is actually Maharashtra's former CM, Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.

Amitabh Bachchan has returned to his work again after recovering from COVID-19. He was spotted back on the sets of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He donned a face shield with the caption, "... be safe .. and be in protection ..". Take a look:

On the silver screen, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release was Gulabo Sitabo which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The movie is directed by Soojit Sircar and was based on funny interactions between a landlord and his tenent from Lucknow. The movie went for an OTT release on Amazon Prime owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, he has a host of movies in his kitty at various stages of production. He will be seen in Brahmastra, The Great Man, Aankhen 2, Wisdom for Heroes, Karishmaa, Nastik and Jhund. The movies will release some time in late 2020 or next year.

