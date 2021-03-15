Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Second Eye Surgery, Says 'recovering Now'

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter and informed fans about his second eye surgery. The actor shared that his second eye surgery was to remove the cataract. Last month, Amitabh Bachchan had hinted about his first surgery on his official blog where he did not reveal details and summed it up with the word "surgery".

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes second eye surgery

While sharing the details of his surgery and his condition post the treatment, Amitabh wrote, “And the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now. All good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM‘s hands .. life-changing experience... You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!”

T 3842 - .. and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now ..

all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience ..

You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!

Apart from this, the actor also shared his health update on his blog where he expressed his happiness of having a clear vision. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery and well-being. The 78-year-old senior actor had left his fans to worry after he had shared his medical update last month. After successfully undergoing the first surgery, the actor shared his recovery status and conveyed his gratitude to his fans for their concerns and prayers. . He had also posted numerous pictures of himself in different frames of glasses with one having a tape on his ears.

Meanwhile, the Baghban actor had been hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment in July last year, along with other members of his family, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. They all recovered from the infection. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of films lined up for the year. He will next be seen in Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film is slated to hit the screen on April 30. Another of his film, Jhund, is gearing up for release on June 18. Among the other projects in his kitty, include Brahmastra, which has been in the making for the past two years, and Mayday, where he plays a lawyer and a reported film alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

