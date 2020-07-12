Did You Know? Amitabh Bachchan Is So Punctual That He Often Opened Studio Gates

The living legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is hands down one of the greatest actors of the century. With an illustrious career spanning over 50 years, Bachchan continues to entertain his fans by playing lead roles in several Bollywood films till date and enjoys a massive fandom on social media and otherwise. One of the greatest qualities of Big B which is no secret to anyone is his punctuality. However, did you know that there have been several instances when the megastar used to reach the sets of his films earlier than even the watchman or the gatekeeper?

Amitabh Bachchan values time like no other

Marking his debut in the Hindi film industry with 1969's film Saat Hindustani, Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 200 films throughout his five-decade-long career. The legendary actor is widely known for his punctuality and his disciplines, which are often discussed by many of his co-stars during their interviews. It is often said that one of the prime reasons why Bachchan has been so successful in his career is because he values time like no other.

There are several reports by online ports which suggest that the National-Award winning actor would arrive on the sets of his films even before the specified time. Hence, all the unit members used to also follow his footsteps and maintain the discipline. Furthermore, it was also been reported that there were several instances wherein Bachchan used to reach the sets earlier than even the watchman or the gatekeeper of the Filmistan Studios, Mumbai.

So, the Sholay actor used to himself go and open the studio gates. If the grapevines are to be believed, this has happened several times and those who are close to the living legend, including his family and colleagues, are quite conscious about his penchant for punctuality. It is one of his traits that still prevail as he is known for being punctual to date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen alongside the hit machine of Bollywood in contemporary times, Ayushmann Khurrana in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release of the film and it was directly premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the actor has multiple upcoming films in his kitty including Chehre and Brahmastra.

