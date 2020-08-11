Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Criticism, Says 'it Goes Hand In Hand With Achievements'

After expressing his concern regarding his career as an actor on his daily blog, Amitabh Bachchan shed some light on how 'Achievements' and 'Criticism' go hand in hand. Earlier today, Big B took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on the interrelation of the two. According to Bachchan, achievements and criticism are directly proportional to each other as he wrote saying if one's achievements increase then so will the criticism.

Amitabh Bachchan's take on criticism

Not so long ago, Amitabh had taken a sly dig at all the trolls and expressed his opinion about individuals who have a knack for spreading negativity through a sarcastic poem on his blog. The legendary actor also hit back at some hate-mongers on social media after he was questioned about his charitable work. Now, the 77-year-old has an indirect reply for all the criticism that he has been receiving on social media.

On August 11, he took to his Twitter handle and voiced his opinion about the interrelation of achievements and criticism. He tweeted writing, "T 3624 -'à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿' à¤”à¤° 'à¤†à¤²à¥‹à¤šà¤¨à¤¾' à¤à¤• à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤²à¥‹à¤šà¤¨à¤¾ à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¥€ ..!! ~ Ef am", which translates to, "'Achievement' and 'criticism' are friends of each other. If the achievements increase, then your criticism will also increase .. !!"

Check out his tweet below:

T 3624 -

"à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿" à¤”à¤° "à¤†à¤²à¥‹à¤šà¤¨à¤¾" à¤à¤• à¤¦à¥‚à¤¸à¤°à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤

à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤²à¥‹à¤šà¤¨à¤¾ à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥‡à¤—à¥€ ..!! ~ Ef am — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2020

Almost a week ago, Bachchan gave a befitting reply to all the social media haters as he penned a sarcastic poem for them and wrote, "Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears". He shared the poem on his blog and wrote, "oh dear here we go again", followed by several laughing emojis. His poem read:

there are some that are in habituate to talk

there are some that take the talk out of the talk;

they that talk have but no habituate with the issue

they take the talk out of the talk, because they have no name on any issue;

axed in hand they set out to cut the renowned respected icon

it is but ludicrous laughable, when they axe the very branch they sit on!!

Have a look:

