Amitabh Bachchan Was Offered The Role Of Don After These Three Superstars; Did You Know?

Amitabh Bachchan has done all kinds of versatile and complex roles. The angry young man of Bollywood has appeared in over 200 Indian films with a career spanning over almost 5 decades and still going. Don is one of the movies of the actor that has not only been highly acclaimed but has become a cult classic. The iconic line 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai' is something that every kid and adult can repeat. But did you know that before Amitabh Bachchan, Don was offered to these actors?

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan gave hand-written notes to THESE celebrities including co-actor Ayushmann

3 superstars rejected the role of Don

Before the legendary role of Don was offered to Amitabh Bachchan, the role was offered to Dev Anand, Jeetendra and Dharmendra. In a very old interview of director Chandra Barot, he revealed that the movie was given to these other superstars before it went to Big B. Dev Anand, Jeetendra and Dharmendra all rejected the role and finally, Amitabh Bachchan got the role. The director called it destiny.

Also Read | Nalneesh Neel praises Amitabh Bachchan; says 'He makes his costars comfortable'

The veteran actor also went on to win the Best Actor Filmfare Award in 1978 for his role. Amitabh Bachchan had posted a throwback picture of himself with the award on his Instagram. In the picture, fans could see Amitabh Bachchan with a Filmfare award in his hand standing next to the late actor Nutan Samarth who had received Best Actress award for the film Mai Tulsi Tere Aagan Ki. Both the actors were wearing white. In the caption, Big B wrote that he had dedicated the award to Nariman A. Irani's wife who produced Don, as Mr Irani had passed away due to some freak accident.

Also Read | 'Hindi cinema's return to small town is welcome trend': Amitabh Bachchan

In terms of Amitabh Bachchan's recent work, his new film Gulabo Sitabo just got released on Prime Video. The actor is seen with Ayushmann Khurana in the film and it is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie has been praised a lot and has been critically acclaimed. The movie gained many positive reviews and was labelled as a must watch.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan asks an important question, 'how many ‘A’ s do you see in the pic

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.