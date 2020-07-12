Amitabh Bachchan With Smita Patil Or Hema Malini; Who Is Better In The Lead?

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the Hindi Cinema for several decades now. He has appeared in several iconic Hindi movies over the years. He is also known for working with some of the leading ladies in Bollywood. Smita Patil and Hema Malini are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan is widely noted. With all that said now, read on to know about Bachchan's films with Smita Patil and Hema Malini.

Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration with Smita Patil

Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil have worked together in a total of three films. The movie Namak Halal marked their first collaboration. The film, which released in April 1982, features Bachchan, Patil, Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor in key roles. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film went on to become one of the biggest comedy blockbusters and the third highest-grossing Indian film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil collaborated for the second time in Shakti, that released in the year 1982. Regarded as one of the greatest Indian films, the movie bagged Filmfare awards for various aspects like the screenplay, the performances, and songs. Amitabh Bachchan won Filmfare Award for his performance in the film.

Ghulami marked the third and last collaboration of Big B and Smita Patil. However, in the film, Bachchan was only the narrator while Smita Patil played the lead role in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Hema Malini

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini have worked together in several movies. Some of the most memorable performances of The duo came in Sholay, Trishul, Desh Premee, Bbuddah..Hoga Terra Baap, Do Aur Do Paanch, Naseeb, Andhaa Kaanoon, Baghban amongst others.

Sholay was one of the biggest blockbusters of Bachchan and Malini. Baghban was yet another critically acclaimed film that bagged Malini as well as Bachchan nominations for Filmfare Awards.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Andhaa Kaanoon was also declared a hit at the box-office. Naseeb went to become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and Hema Malini was even nominated for a Filmfare Award. The two delivered yet another successful film, Do Aur Do Paanch. Desh Premee is another popular film starring the two iconic stars. It is widely appreciated for its tracks.

