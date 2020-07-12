Amitabh Bachchan Wore A Light Bulb Jumpsuit In 'Yaarana' & Other Interesting Facts; Read

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 200 films now. The actor is also known for his quirky social media posts and comments. His movies include Zanjeer, Mohabbatein, Sholay, Yaarana, and many more. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts on his 1981 film, Yaarana.

After the film Yaraana, director Rakesh Kumar was to make another film with the title Charlie with Amitabh Bachchan & Padmini Kohalpure. The film, however, could not be made due to a tragic incident on the sets of the film Coolie. Later after about 4-5 years, Amitabh Bachchan in 1987, made a special appearance in Rakesh Kumar's film Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara.

Actor Amjad Khan got an award for the best performance in the film Yaraana.

Music composer Herb Alpert's disco instrumental song titled RISE is used in the film. The song plays when Amitabh Bachchan is being trained to dance by Neetu Singh. The sequence is still regarded as one of the highlights of the film Yaarana.

Actor Neetu Singh worked with Amitabh Bachchan before in films like Kasme Vaade, Adalat, Kabhi Kabhi, Amar Akbar Anthony.

In this film, Neetu Singh's first lines were "Dekho Kishen, koi aa Gaya hai." The actor was so caught up in the lines that she instead said, "Dekho Amit, koi aa Gaya hai."

The popular song Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan was remixed by Amit and San J of The X Zecutive. This was the first time this song was remixed. It was for the album Garma Garam Amitabh which was in the year 1990.

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't dub for the scene where he threatens that he won't enter the elevator as he had spoken very fast during the shooting and thus the scene was not dubbed but the original soundtrack was used and hence one can hear the echos of all the actor's voices.

Due to actor Neetu Singh's unavailability to dub a few scenes, Rekha was called upon to finish her dubbing work.

The title music for this film was composed for the film Joshila and later used in the film, Deewar.

Amitabh's popular light bulb jumpsuit in the song Saara Zaamana was inspired by Robert Redford's outfit in the song The Electric Horseman.

After the film Do Aur Do Paanch flopped, Rakesh Kumar re-shot a lot of the film. This was done on Amitabh Bachchan's insistence.

