Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film Before His Hiatus In 80s, 'Aakhree Raasta'; Read More Trivia

Aakhree Raasta is a crime drama movie starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The K Bhagyaraj-directorial is a remake of the Tamil language flick Oru Kaidhiyin Diary featuring Kamal Haasan, Revathi, and Radha. The film gained immense popularity after its release.

The 1986 film revolves around David as he seeks revenge on the people who framed him for murdering Mary, his wife. He hopes that his son Vijay would grow up to assist his father in getting revenge. However, he becomes a cop and takes a different path. We have mentioned some of the facts about Aakhree Raasta that you must check out right away.

Aakhree Raasta movie trivia

Earlier, the makers of the film titled it Qaid Ki Diary.

On the DVD version of the crime drama movie, Bollywood star Rekha dubbed the voice of Sridevi. However, that was not the first time it happened. She also dubbed for Soundarya in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham in 1999.

The makers translated the original screenplay of Aakhree Raasta into Hindi, and the director did not know the language. So, Amitabh Bachchan would go through the script every morning and ask the filmmaker to deliver the dialogues in Tamil so he could understand whether the emotions were resonating with the scenes in Hindi. K Bhagyaraj used to emote all the parts for the benefit of Bachchan.

Aakhree Raasta was the last movie release from Amitabh Bachchan, who took a break from Bollywood for a political career. However, he returned with commercially successful Shahenshah in 1988.

The crime drama flick was the last Amitabh Bachchan movie in which Om Shivpuri appeared. They previously worked in numerous films like Don.

Initially, the makers offered Jaya Prada’s role to Madhavi. But she rejected it.

Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan worked together for the first time in Aakhree Raasta. The former plays Vijay’s foster father in the movie. In real life, Kher is more than 12 years younger than Bachchan. Similarly, Jaya Prada, who plays his mother, is 20 years younger than him.

Aakhree Raasta was shot mainly in Ooty and Madras, which is now known as Chennai.

Amitabh Bachchan played a dual role as father and son for the fourth time after Adaalat, Desh, Premi, and Mahaan. He repeated it in Sooryavansham, later on.

Bachchan played a Christian for the second time in Aakhree Raasta after Amar Akbar Anthony.

The action flick did exceptional business in Mumbai and South India after it opened in 1986.

