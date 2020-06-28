Amitabh Bachchan's 'Abhimaan' Ran For 590 Days In Sri Lanka? Read Facts About The Film

In his 6-decade long career, actor Amitabh Bachchan has delivered a wide range of successful movies, which have shattered many records. However, it’s a lesser-known fact that Big B’s much-loved film, Abhimaan was a huge hit in Sri Lanka than in India. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a tweet about the record and mentioned that he discovered the fact when he shot for Sooryavansham in Sri Lanka. Take a look at the tweet:

quite amazing .. when I went to Sri Lanka to shoot for Suryavansham .. I discovered it too ..🙏🙏 https://t.co/vV1rP5hSPv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2019

Read facts about the film

Reportedly, Abhimaan was the first film to release after Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's marriage on 3 June 1973. The film released on July 27, 1973.

Abhimaan reportedly ran for 590 days in Sri Lanka.

Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan shared the Best Actress award for the film with debutante Dimple Kapadia for Bobby 1973.

As per reports, Hrishikesh Mukherjee said in an interview that the film was inspired by the life of the breaking relationship between Kishore Kumar and his wife Ruma Guha Thakurta.

Reportedly, the film was originally titled Raag Ragini.

As per reports, the film's theme music was used as the title music for the film Insaaf Ki Manzil.

The movie marks the Bollywood debut of singer Anuradha Paudwal.

In Abhimaan, actor Bindu had a completely different role from a usual vamp and cabaret dancer roles, for which she was famous for.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan invested their own money in the project under the name of a production house called AMIYA. However, the film did not do good business and they both lost their investment.

Amitabh on the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

