Amitabh Bachchan's Best Fantasy Films To Binge Watch Amidst Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan is among the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has starred in over 200 films and has covered several genres ranging from action thrillers to family dramas. The actor has garnered several accolades over the years. He has also made an appearance in a Hollywood film. Whilst he is known for his flamboyant roles in action-thriller dramas, many are still unaware of his fantasy films. Read on to know about Amitabh Bachchan's fantasy movies:

Amitabh Bachchan's fantasy films

Ajooba

Ajooba is a fantasy superhero film produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor. The film was also released in the Soviet Union, in two parts titled as The Return of the Thief of Bagdad and Black Prince Ajuba. In the film, Bachchan plays the role of Ajooba, a prince and a masked vigilante, who tries to protect the poor and kind people from the rich tyrants. The film also features late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead role along with Dimple Kapadia and Amrish Puri. This fantasy film also features Dara Singh as the Emperor of India.

Aladin

Aladin is a 2009 film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Aladin, Bachchan in the role of Genius, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the role of Jasmin, the lead characters of the movie, whereas Sanjay Dutt, who played the role of a villain in Agneepath, plays the role of the antagonist Jaffar the Ringmaster. The story of the film is loosely based on the story of Aladin from The Book of One Thousand and One Nights, also known as The Arabian Nights.

Bhoothnath

Bhoothnath is a 2008 comedy fantasy film. It is directed by Vivek Sharma. It features Bachchan in the titular role of Bhoothnath, along with Juhi Chawla, Rajpal Yadav, and others. It also got a sequel in 2014. The film itself is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's short story titled The Canterville Ghost. Bhoothnath is also a title held by Lord Shiva, which means Lord of the Ghosts. This film was critically praised and garnered a huge fan base.

