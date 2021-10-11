Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt & Others Pour In Their Wishes

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan continues to charm the audience with his spectacular persona. The veteran actor, who is known to have given many unforgettable performances in the past, celebrates his 79th birthday on October 11. On the special occasion, scores of Bollywood stars thronged to social media and sent their greetings to the actor. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and more took to their respective social media handles to wish the megastar.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a song of Amitabh’s iconic film Don on Twitter and wrote, “Hello Amitji. Wishing you a very happy birthday. You are a very great artist but I consider you to be a very humble, decent and best person of this century. God bless you, and you always be healthy, this is my wish. @SrBachchan.”

नमस्कार अमितजी. आपको जन्मदिवस की अशेष शुभकामनाएँ. आप एक बहुत महान कलाकार तो हैं ही लेकिन मैं आपको इस सदी का एक बहुत विनम्र, शालीन और श्रेष्ठ इन्सान मानती हूँ.ईश्वर आपको दीर्घायु करे,और आप हमेशा स्वस्थ रहें यही मेरी मनोकामना.@SrBachchan https://t.co/m9VJVQZjP4 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 11, 2021

Bollywood celebrities extend birthday greetings to Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar, who has appeared in a couple of films with Amitabh Bachchan, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture with Big B. "Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday, @SrBachchan," he wrote.

Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/GSibCimsh9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2021

Vicky Kaushal shared a portrait of the legendary actor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday legend". Versatile actor Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture with Big B from his initial days in the industry and wrote, "Thank you for being my mentor for all these years. Here's wishing you a Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan Sir!."

Jacqueline Fernandez, who had worked with the iconic actor in the film Alladin alongside Riteish Deshmukh, shared stills from the film and wrote, "Happy bday Sir!!! @amitabhbachchan."

Madhuri Dixit also shared an old memory with the actor on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Birthday greetings to the legendary Amitabh Ji. May you have a fabulous year ahead with all the good luck and good health."

Actor Anushka Sharma also penned her greetings on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Amitabh sir. It’s a blessing to have witnessed your spectacular performances…Thank you for inspiring us."

Meanwhile, following his yearly tradition, the actor stepped out of his house in Mumbai and waved at his fans who were waiting outside to wish him on the special day. Videos and pictures of the actor greeting his fans have gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans who have gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai to celebrate his 79th birthday pic.twitter.com/wEgn7Ru8k4 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

IMAGE: PTI