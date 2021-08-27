Amitabh Bachchan's Bodyguard Earns ₹1.5 Cr A Year? Constable 'transferred' Amid Reports

Does Amitabh Bachchan's trusted bodyguard Jitendra Shinde earn ₹1.5 crores a year? Shinde's alleged income has generated intense curiosity and also a controversy now. As per reports, the security guard, who is a Head Constable with the Mumbai Police, has now been 'transferred' and a departmental probe has been ordered into the reported figure.

Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard transferred over ₹1.5 crore income?

The head constable, Jitendra Shinde, has been moved to D B Marg Police Station in South Mumbai as part of a routine transfer, the official said as reported by PTI. The official further informed that Jitendra Shinde was transferred 15 days ago and it was officially published in a police notice at that time. According to the report, an inquiry has been ordered to check if Jitendra Shinde had shared the details of his income, assets and if he had a second job, which reportedly he is not allowed to take up.

The possibility of Amitabh Bachchan paying him that amount could also be under the scanner. The probe team is likely to send a show-cause notice to Shinde to get all the information from him. The report also stated that Shinde told his seniors about his wife running an agency through which celebrities hired security guards.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan holds X-category security, as per which two constables are supposed to guard him per shift. Shinde has been assigned the security job with the legendary actor since 2015 and the former accompanies him for his work-related travels. The report also stated that the transfer was a part of the new guidelines by the commissioner on no police constable continuing on the same post for more than five years. Speculation on there being 'pressure' on the police to not transfer Shinde, because of his links with Bachchan, too was being talked about.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, the salary of the bodyguard of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too had surfaced in media reports recently. The bodyguard named Prakash Singh aka Sonu is rumoured to be earning ₹1.2 crores.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)