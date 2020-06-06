Amitabh Bachchan's On-screen Chemistry With Shashi Kapoor And Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan has completed more than 50 years in Hindi cinema. A five-decade-long career is not something which every artist can boast of, and he continues to remain considered among the finest and most influential actors of all time. Over the course of his long-standing acting career, he has worked with several notable film stars.

Some of these film stars include Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. Amitabh has worked in various popular films with these two actors. These include Namak Halal, Deewar, Anand and many more. Let’s take a look at these films below and their onscreen chemistry.

Shashi Kapoor

Amitabh has had a great dynamic with Shashi Kapoor in the films and they both worked in several films together. These are Suhaag, Deewar, Namak Halaal, Silsila, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and more. Now, Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor’s ten-year span, during which they appeared in various hits, is full of timeless films.

Several movies starring Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor have been a big hit and have topped the box office collections. The movies Namak Halaal and Suhaag earned 7 crores and 12 crores respectively. Their films together were a bang at the box office.

Both Amitabh and Shashi Kapoor always had an interesting dynamic on screen. Fans would often root for them. Amitabh Bachchan holds the late actor in very high regard. Some of the films that you can watch are Deewar, Silsila, and Namak Halaal.

Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in several films with Rajesh Khanna as well. They both starred in films like Anand, Namak Haraam, Naseeb and more. Anand told the story of a terminally ill patient who is happy with what he has in life. Namak Haraam is the film in which Amitabh Bachchan trumped then-superstar Rajesh Khanna. Director Hrishikesh Mukherjee had managed to bring the two together again after the now-cult Anand, which had released two years earlier in 1971. In Anand too, Amitabh Bachchan had interesting chemistry with Rajesh Khanna’s acting prowess.

Several films starring Amitabh and Rajesh Khanna were skyrocketing at the box office from 1972 to the 1980s. For instance, Namak Haraam was the fifth highest-grossing movies of 1973. The movie not only earned well, but the audience loved watching Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh onscreen.

Upcoming movies

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to appear in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The trailer of the film recently dropped and the movie is set to be released on Prime Video mid-June 2020.

