Amitabh Bachchan's Daughter Shweta Nanda Shares Mural Of Her Dad, Calls Him 'Beacon'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a picture on September 1. The picture was of a mural painting of Amitabh Bachchan's character from his 1975 film Deewar, which gave him the title of Bollywood's 'Angry Young Man'. The mural painting also read, "BACHCHAN BEMISAAL". Instagramming the post, Shweta wrote a caption that read, "B for (my)Beacon". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's mural shared by Shweta.

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 12K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Though the comments on her post have been limited, many from her 448k followers showered love on the picture. Her followers flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons. On the other side, the post also grabbed the attention of Shweta's actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan, who left a raised hands emoticon. The comments thread also saw late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's reaction as she commented a folded hands emoticon along followed by an OK emoji.

Interestingly, the 46-year-old author's social media wall has often featured her actor-father. On the occasion of Father's Day, on June 21, Shweta shared a throwback picture, in which father Amitabh is seen adorning her newborn daughter Shweta while wearing a face mask. Adding a caption to the post, she shared American author F Scott Fitzgerald’s advice to his daughter and said that it ‘could well be my father’s to me’.

A peek into Shweta Bachchan's Instagram

The media wall of Shweta suggests that she is not an active social media user. However, her feed is flooded with throwback photos. Be it the festival of Raksha Bandhan or occasion of her parents anniversary, she has shared pictures from the old albums. Via a couple of childhood photos, she has also given a sneak peek into her bond with Abhishek.

On the other side, a couple of weeks back, the Bachchan family trended on the internet, after Big B, Abhishek and Aishwarya tested positive for the coronavirus. Abhishek and Amitabh were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The father-son duo recovered and returned home last month.

