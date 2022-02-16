Amitabh Bachchan's Ex-security Guard & Mumbai Cop Suspended For Violation Of Service Norms

A Mumbai police constable, who had worked as a bodyguard to actor megastar Amitabh Bachchan till August 2021, landed into trouble recently. The constable has been suspended for alleged impropriety and violation of service norms, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The orders to suspend the constable, Jitendra Shinde, were issued on Tuesday along with a departmental inquiry against him. Shinde was earlier posted with the protection and security branch of the Mumbai Police. He had worked as a bodyguard to Amitabh Bachchan from 2015 till August 2021 when he was shunted out by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale after it emerged that his annual earnings are alleged to the tune of ₹1.5 crores.

After August 2021, Shinde was posted at DB Mar police station in Mumbai. According to PTI, while sharing details about Shinde’s suspension, a senior Mumbai Police official said that he had travelled to Dubai and Singapore at least four times without informing his superiors.

According to the service rules, he needs to have sought permission from his seniors to travel abroad, the senior official revealed. Jitendra has also opened a security agency in the name of his wife which was providing security to the Bachchan family, but the transactions about fees reflected in his bank account and not in the bank accounts of his wife, the official said.

Prima facie, Jitendra had also purchased some properties, which was not disclosed by him, he added. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan is provided 'X' category security under which four police constables provide him security in two shifts. On the work front, the megastar has a list of films lined up in his kitty including Jhund. Apart from Jhund, the actor will also be seen in Runway 34, which will be helmed by Bollywood's Ajay Devgn. Devgn will also take on a role in the film alongside Bachchan, who will be joined by Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and others on the big screen. The film recently wrapped up its shoot and is scheduled to release on April 29, 2022. He also has Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra in the pipeline where he will seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan