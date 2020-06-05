Amitabh Bachchan's Films That Prove Language Is Not A Barrier For Him

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in a wide range of films over the past few years. The veteran actor has not just worked in Hindi language films, but also in English, Telugu and Malayalam movies. Here is a look at few non-Bollywood movies of Big B which are remembered till date for the powerful performances.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies that are not in Hindi

1. The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is an English film which released in the year 2013. The plot of the film revolves around a writer and a wall street trader who has been intrigued by the story of his neighbour, Jay Gatsby. The film has been directed by Baz Luhrmann who has also contributed to the story of the film. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Meyer Wolfsheim which is a pivotal character in the storyline. The Great Gatsby also stars actors like Lisa Adam and Leonardo DiCaprio in pivotal roles.

2. The Last Lear

The Last Lear is an English language film which released in the year 2007.The film has been directed by Rituparno Ghosh who has also contributed to the story of the film. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the lead character, Harish Mishra, in the film. The Last Lear stars actors like Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

3. Kandahar

Kandahar is a Malayalam action drama film which released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a mission which aims at rescuing a plane which has been hijacked by a group of terrorists. The film has been directed by Major Ravi and Kudamaloor Rajaji. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Lokanatha Sharma who has been helping with the planning and execution of the rescue operation. Kandahar film stars actors like Mohanlal, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Ragini Dwivedi in pivotal roles.

4. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of the film revolves around the life of historical figure Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the East India Company. The film has been directed by Surrender Reddy, who also contributed to the story of the film. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Gosayi Venkanna, which is a significant character in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars actors like Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Warner Bros. Pictures)

