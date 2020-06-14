Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Parveen Babi Was 'Majboor': Read More Trivia

In a career spanning five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has worked with some of the biggest female superstars in Bollywood. From Waheeda Rehaman, Rekha, Hema Malini to Parveen Babi, the list is endless. However, his series of most popular and celebrated movies are with the late veteran actor Parveen Babi. Amitabh Bachchan first shared screen space with Parveen in Majboor which released back in 1974. With a riveting storyline of a patient with a brain tumour, who confesses of a crime he never committed. This Ravi Tandon movie is a memorable one for Amitabh Bachchan fans. Talking about Majboor here's some exciting trivia about the film we bet you had no idea about.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Salman Khan Have Worked In THESE Films Together, See Full List Here

All about Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi starrer 'Majboor'

1. The story of Ravi Tandon's Majboor is inspired by a Hollywood movie titled Zig zag which released in the year 1970. Richard A. Colla directed the film. American actor George Kennedy played the lead role.

2. After the success of Majboor, a Tamil remake titled Compelled (1974) and Telugu remake as Raja (1976) were also made.

Source: Shemaroo/Youtube

3. Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi were paired opposite each other for the first time in Majboor. The two later worked in various other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Aur Paanch, Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi, Shaan amid various others.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Has Worked With These Celebrated Filmmakers Just Once

4. A popular track from Majboor, Aau Goencho Saiba (Daroo Ki Botal) featuring Pran was composed by musical maestro Laxmikanth and Ravi Tandon while they were travelling in a car from Bandra to Juhu in Mumbai.

5. Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Ravi Tandon for the first time for Majboor. The dynamic duo later did another film together Khuddar in 1994. Ravi Tandon is a famous Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's father.

6. Majboor is written by the famous Jodi of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Was Gifted THIS Picture By The Great Nelson Mandela

7. In 2002, came Suniel Shetty and Inder Kumar's drama film called Maseeha. It is a lesser-known fact, that originally it was titled Majboor but due to severe injury of actor late actor Inder Kumar, the shooting was delayed and titled was changed.

8. Pran was a superstar back in the early 70s, Ravi Tandon gave him a grand entry in the film by composing the Daroo Ki Botal song just for him.

9. Farida Jalal played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's specially-abled sister in the film, who is driven to a wheelchair. For her stupendous performance in the movie, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor( Female) category for Filmfare.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Melt Your Heart

10. Mimoh Chakraborty's debut film was Jimmy which released in 2002. A few portions of Amitabh Bachchan's Majboor were adapted in the film. Wherein Mimoh confesses a murder he did not do because he was under the impression that he will die soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.