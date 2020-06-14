Amitabh Bachchan's Hit Songs That Gained Over 100 Millions Views On YouTube

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors around in Bollywood. The superstar has entertained masses a lot with his stupendous acting. Over a career span of five decades, the Shahenshah of Bollywood has had many chartbuster songs to his credit that have become immensely popular among fans. Take a look at the songs from his movies, that have gained over 100 million views of YouTube.

Shava Shava

Shava Shava is a hit party number from the iconic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song has been sung by multiple including Sudesh Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aadesh Shrivastava & Udit Narayan. Shava Shava sees Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Ruk Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol shaking their leg to this Punjabi number. The hook step of Shava Shava became a massive hit soon after the movie was released.

Rock N Roll Soniye

Featured in the musical romantic drama film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Rock N Roll Soniye is a hit dance number. Rock N Roll Soniye is picturised on Amitabh, Abhishek and Preity Zinta. It is the modern version of the famous 60's Rock 'N' Roll era. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar.

ALSO READ| 'Gulabo Sitabo' Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others; Know Their Net Worth

Hori Khele Raghuveera

Hori Khele Raghuveera is a hit song based on the festival of colours Holi. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan, Hori Khele Raghuveera is yet played at Holi events. The song is from the movie Baghban. Composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyric of the song is given by Sameer.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha': Watch The BTS Of The Making Of 'Janta Rocks' Song

O Sathi Re

Sung by Kishor Kumar, O Sathi Re is a heart touching song from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The song features Amitabh Bachchan singing his heart out on the stage reconciling in the happy memories of his childhood. The plot of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar revolves around the life of an orphaned young man who falls in love with the daughter of a wealthy man who he works for. However, things change a lot thereafter.

ALSO READ| 'Gulabo Sitabo': Here's How Netizens Reviewed Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer

Atharaa Baras Ki Tu

Atharaa Baras Ki Tu is an iconic song from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 movie Suhaag. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Rafi Sahab, the music was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The song features Amitabh romancing with Rekha on the lyrics written by Anand Bakshi.

ALSO READ| Here's Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.