Amitabh Bachchan's House Help Tests COVID-19 Positive, Actor Says 'dealing With Situation'

Following the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situations" as one of his helpers has tested positive. Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly updates his fans about his personal and professional life through his blog, wrote a cryptic one-line text about dealing with something important.

"Dealing with some domestic COVID situations .. will connect later," the 79-year-old actor, who got fully vaccinated in May 2021, wrote. Following this post, fans of the iconic actor flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care. Further details are awaited. Fans thronged to the comment section and sent him speedy recovery messages while praying for his good health.

Amitabh Bachchan's house help test COVID-19 positive

One of the users wrote, “Take care please,” while another wrote, “Be safe and in care, sir, hope all is well, worried.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Love you Amitji always” while another wrote, “ Your health is very important for ys sir, pls take care."

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. In July 2020, Amitabh Bachchan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital for 22 days. After returning home, Big B had shared, “It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the 'mukti' (freedom) from the Coronavirus.” All through his hospital stay, Amitabh Bachchan kept in touch with his fans through his blog posts.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan