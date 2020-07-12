Amitabh Bachchan Only Wore One Outfit In 'Main Azaad Hoon'; Read More Facts About The Film

In 1989, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead character in Tinnu Anand’s Main Azaad Hoon. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi and Ram Gopal Bajaj as the lead characters. The plot of Main Azaad Hoon revolves around the story of a journalist who exploits an ordinary honest man just for money.

The movie did average business at the box-office but received many awards and nominations. With all that said now, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the movie that you must check out. Read on:

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Main Azaad Hoon lesser-known facts

The song Jithne Bazu Uthne Sar was inspired by an African song, Idjidja written by Alpha Blondy. Amitabh Bachchan, who had heard this song in Europe, wanted it in the movie.

Throughout the film, Bachchan's character wears only one outfit.

While shooting the climax scene, the makers of the movie were confused about how to gather so much crowd for the climax. They made an advertisement in the newspapers saying that Amitabh Bachchan's show is on a particular day at such a venue. The makers expected about one to two thousand people to appear, but to everyone's surprise, 50,000 people turned up.

Amitabh Bachchan's character's real name was never revealed in the movie. He adopts the identity of the fictional character, Azaad, and is called by that name throughout the movie.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The movie was titled, Satyam, Mahatma, and Sach before finally naming it Main Azaad Hoon.

The movie is a remake of the classic comedy, Meet John Doe, directed by the iconic director Frank Capra and stars Gary Cooper and Barbara Stanwyk in the lead roles.

Tinnu Anand thought that releasing the movie in only one theatre would be enough as it would pick up by word of mouth and Amitabh Bachchan’s popularity.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Most of the supporting cast in the movie came from the television and theatre industry.

When Amitabh Bachchan suggested the tune for the song Jithne Bazu Uthne Sar, he had a picture of Azaad in his mind that he is in a stadium and thousands of people are listening to him.

The song, Jithne Bazu Uthne Sar was written by Kaifi Azmi, who is the father of the lead actor of the movie, Shabana Azmi.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.