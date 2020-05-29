Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable Collaborations With Director Tinnu Anand; See Here

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has managed to impress the masses with his movies across various genres. His onscreen portrayals have been equally famous and iconic, be it Zanjeer's Inspector Vijay, the titular role in Shahenshah or Paa's Auro. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with many directors in his career, one of them being Tinnu Anand. Check out times when Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Tinnu Anand.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Space Between His Eyebrows In Quirky BTS Picture

Amitabh Bachchan's memorable collaborations with director Tinnu Anand

READ:This Is How Amitabh Bachchan Providing Aid To The Needy Amidst This Lockdown

Kaalia

This is the first film of Amitabh Bachchan and Tinnu Anand. The film follows the life of Kallu who gets in trouble after his brother falls ill. He later starts robbing people but gets caught. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh, Kader Khan, Pran, Amjad Khan, K.N. Singh, and Jagdeep. The 1981 film has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb. The film is written and directed by Tinnu Anand, and produced by Iqbal Singh.

Shahenshah

Shahenshah is another film starring Amitabh Bachchan along with Meenakshi Sheshadri. The film showcases the life of Vijay, a cop who leads a dual life. He is a police officer by day and turns into a vigilante by night. The 1988 film has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb. The film's story has been written by Jaya Bachchan and runs for 3 long hours. The film's music is another attractive part that engages many fans.

Main Azaad Hoon

This film showcases the life of a reporter who exploits an ordinary man for a few rupees. He asks the man to pose as someone who fights against corrupt politicians. Later he prints imaginary stories to enhance the circulation of his newspaper. The thriller 1989 film is rated 7.2 on IMDb. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, and many others. This film was the Indian adaption of the film, Meet John Doe.

Major Saab

This 1998 film showcases the life of an Army Major who decides to tame a notorious rule-breaker who is stubborn and insists on being discharged. Things take a different turn when the notorious man falls in love and needs the Major's help to save his beloved. The popular film has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb. The film predominantly stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, and Ashish Vidhyarthi. The film is written by Robin Bhatt and Santhosh Saroj.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Like 'Shahenshah' And Others Are 'on Papers' For A Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.