Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Vinod Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with several leading actors, directors, and producers over the years. Bachchan's collaboration with Vinod Khanna remains widely popular and the two have delivered several iconic hits throughout their acting careers. With all that said now, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies with late actor, Vinod Khanna.

Amitabh Bachchan movies with Vinod Khanna

Amar Akbar Anthony

The popular Manmohan Desai directorial features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor. The 1977 action-comedy flick narrates the life of three brothers who are separated during their childhood and all three brothers are raised according to different religions, Hindu Muslim and Christian. The plot shows how the three come together to fight against a common enemy. The movie received a stupendous response from critics and the viewers still love watching the on-screen chemistry between Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor.

Hera Pheri

This is yet another memorable collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna. The 1976 film saw one of the best performances of Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan and the flick also garnered Khanna a nomination for Filmfare Award. The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna essaying the role of artists who find their own ways in their life due to some circumstances that lead to a lot of drama.

Parvarish

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna starred in another iconic film, Parvarish. The crime drama is directed by Manmohan Desai and produced by A. A. Nadiadwala and the flick features Big B and Vinod Khanna portraying the roles of two brothers. Other cast members include Shammi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, and Tom Alter. This film was a massive commercial success.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

This 1978 flick is helmed by Prakash Mehra and features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Amjad Khan, and Raakhee in key roles. The superhit flick narrating the life story of a Sikander, who is an orphan, became the highest-grossing film of 1978. The film was nominated for several awards and accolades and went on to become the third highest-grossing film of the entire decade. Vinod Khanna's performance in the film received widespread critical acclaim.

Reshma Aur Shera

This 1971 National Film Award-winning movie is directed and produced by Sunil Dutt and it features Sunil Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Raakhee, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The movie is well-received by the fans as well as the critics and was even nominated for the Golden Bear at the 22nd Berlin International Film Festival. The songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle were also widely praised.

